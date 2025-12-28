Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $30,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 53.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank grew its holdings in Ferrari by 6.5% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ferrari to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $563.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.47.

Ferrari stock opened at $378.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $356.93 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

