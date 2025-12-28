Short Interest in Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM) Rises By 80.5%

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,539 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the November 30th total of 4,176 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intelligent Protection Management in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ IPM opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Intelligent Protection Management has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Intelligent Protection Management had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 38.38%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Protection Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Intelligent Protection Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing. The firm’s product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog. The company was founded by Clifford Lerner and Darrell Lerner on July 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

