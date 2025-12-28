Short Interest in Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR) Grows By 78.8%

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 190,431 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the November 30th total of 106,503 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,326 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,326 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance
ORR opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. Militia Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $34.71.
About Militia Long/Short Equity ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Militia Long/Short Equity ETF
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- Nvidia x 1,000,000
Receive News & Ratings for Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Militia Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.