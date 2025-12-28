Short Interest in Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR) Grows By 78.8%

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 190,431 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the November 30th total of 106,503 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,326 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,326 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

ORR opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. Militia Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

About Militia Long/Short Equity ETF

The Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (ORR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long/short alternatives. The fund is an actively managed, high turnover, long/short global equity fund. The long side aims to establish positions in companies in Developed Markets outside of the US with strong expected future cash flows ORR was launched on Jan 15, 2025 and is issued by Militia.

