Short Interest in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Expands By 80.7%

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 58,277 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the November 30th total of 32,247 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EIRL opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

About iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

