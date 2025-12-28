S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Update

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,820,230 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the November 30th total of 2,654,221 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,524,539 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,524,539 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 20.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 592.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in S&P Global by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price objective on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.93.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $529.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 28.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

