GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.72 and traded as low as GBX 72.60. GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 73.40, with a volume of 450,576 shares traded.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £613.09 million, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.73.

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 6.73 EPS for the quarter. GCP Infrastructure Investments had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 1.63%. Analysts forecast that GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited will post 8.2955771 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GCP Infrastructure Investments

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

In other news, insider Andrew Didham purchased 27,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 72 per share, with a total value of £19,872.72. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

GCP Infra primarily targets investments in infrastructure projects with long term, public sector-backed, availability-based revenues.

See Also

