Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,255 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 93,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 130,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 31,324 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 35,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.66. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

