Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.07 and traded as low as GBX 44. Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 44, with a volume of 65 shares trading hands.

Staffline Group Trading Down 2.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Spain purchased 138,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 46 per share, with a total value of £63,761.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,273 shares of company stock worth $22,688,983. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets and retail, drinks, driving, food processing, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. It also offers adult and prison education, skills-based employability programmes and support, recruitment process outsourcing, and managed service provider solutions; branches, permanent, and contract recruitment solutions; generalist recruitment services; workforce recruitment and management to industry customers; and technical and engineering recruitment services.

