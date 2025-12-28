Short Interest in Cib Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Drops By 41.0%

Cib Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 144 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the November 30th total of 244 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cib Marine Bancshares Stock Performance

CIBH opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. Cib Marine Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Cib Marine Bancshares alerts:

Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter.

About Cib Marine Bancshares

CIB Marine Bancshares is a bank holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, CIBM Bank, the company offers a full suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business clients. Its banking platform focuses on providing personalized commercial lending, real estate financing and treasury management solutions to small- and middle-market companies, as well as retail deposit and payment services for consumers.

In its commercial banking division, CIBM Bank specializes in corporate lending, commercial real estate mortgages and lines of credit tailored to growing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cib Marine Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cib Marine Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.