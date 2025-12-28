First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.38 and traded as high as C$36.84. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$36.42, with a volume of 650,017 shares.

FM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Kevin Mcarthur acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.06 per share, with a total value of C$290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,017,100. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. Insiders have purchased 10,474 shares of company stock worth $304,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite. It has operating mines located in Zambia, Finland, Turkey, Spain, and Mauritania. The firm’s project comprises Guelb Moghrein, Sentinel, Kansanshi, Cobre Panama, Pyhasalmi, Ravensthorpe, among others.

