Paradiem LLC Has $12.38 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Paradiem LLC grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 390.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,042 shares during the period. Ovintiv makes up approximately 2.9% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paradiem LLC owned 0.12% of Ovintiv worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ovintiv by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Ovintiv by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,616.11. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Barclays lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

NYSE:OVV opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $46.35.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.87%.

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

