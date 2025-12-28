Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,054 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 18,478 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of CBGPF opened at $6.18 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.
Close Brothers Group plc is a UK-based merchant banking group specializing in lending, deposit taking, wealth management and securities trading. Through its Banking division, the company provides tailored finance and deposit products to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals, with a focus on asset finance, invoice finance and commercial mortgages.
The group’s Moneybroking arm offers wholesale finance and risk management services to institutional clients, while the Asset Management division delivers discretionary and advisory portfolio management to high-net-worth individuals, charities and pension funds.
