Paradiem LLC Purchases New Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:XYZ opened at $66.26 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $94.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYZ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Block from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $611,482.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 272,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,760,051. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,608 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $221,531.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,357.20. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 92,617 shares of company stock worth $6,474,580 in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Further Reading

