Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Bybit Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $84.92 million and approximately $413.64 thousand worth of Bybit Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bybit Staked SOL has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bybit Staked SOL token can currently be bought for approximately $140.13 or 0.00159670 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bybit Staked SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,633.26 or 0.99851301 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,430.27 or 0.99694313 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bybit Staked SOL Profile

Bybit Staked SOL was first traded on September 4th, 2024. Bybit Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,559,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,978 tokens. Bybit Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @bybit_web3. The official website for Bybit Staked SOL is www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/bybitsol.

Bybit Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Bybit Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,555,406.12173542. The last known price of Bybit Staked SOL is 139.17706624 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $352,233.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/BybitSOL.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bybit Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bybit Staked SOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bybit Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bybit Staked SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bybit Staked SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.