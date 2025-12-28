Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,558,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 229,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,772,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance
SPMO opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.66 and a 200-day moving average of $117.17. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.56.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
