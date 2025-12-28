Doge Killer (LEASH) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doge Killer has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $55.54 thousand worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doge Killer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,633.26 or 0.99851301 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,430.27 or 0.99694313 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Doge Killer

Doge Killer’s total supply is 31,288,299,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,961,067,919 tokens. The Reddit community for Doge Killer is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Doge Killer’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge Killer (LEASH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Doge Killer has a current supply of 31,288,299,857.10781048 with 30,961,067,918.65742261 in circulation. The last known price of Doge Killer is 0.00011868 USD and is up 21.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $34,946.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Killer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doge Killer using one of the exchanges listed above.

