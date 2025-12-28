Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.74 and traded as high as $34.80. Hilltop shares last traded at $34.6260, with a volume of 168,168 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTH. Zacks Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hilltop Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,692 shares in the company, valued at $304,220. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 404.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 546,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after buying an additional 152,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTH) is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.

Featured Stories

