AUSD Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (AUSD)

AUSD (AUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One AUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AUSD has a market capitalization of $201.01 million and approximately $32.93 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,633.26 or 0.99851301 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,430.27 or 0.99694313 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AUSD Token Profile

AUSD launched on July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 201,128,081 tokens. AUSD’s official website is www.agora.finance. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd.

AUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 201,128,081.477049. The last known price of AUSD is 0.99946425 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $32,034,844.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

