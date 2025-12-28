Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.79 and traded as high as $44.56. Digi International shares last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 221,118 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Digi International from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Digi International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $363,216.96. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,757,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,561,227.60. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $175,389.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,830.08. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,572 shares of company stock worth $2,256,580. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digi International by 2,215.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5,263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 1,530.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

