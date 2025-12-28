Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.94 and traded as high as $104.30. Bayerische Motoren Werke shares last traded at $104.30, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.28 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) is a German multinational manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. Headquartered in Munich, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of passenger vehicles under the BMW brand, as well as the MINI and Rolls?Royce marques. BMW’s product portfolio covers luxury sedans and coupes, SUVs and crossovers (the X series), sports cars, high?performance M models, motorcycles through BMW Motorrad, and an expanding range of electrified powertrains including battery-electric and plug?in hybrid variants.

Founded in 1916, BMW began as an engine manufacturer and over the course of the 20th century diversified into motorcycle and automobile production, building a reputation for engineering and driving dynamics.

