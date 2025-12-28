Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Drops By 66.5%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,789 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the November 30th total of 47,099 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Olympus Stock Performance

OLYMY stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Olympus has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer specializing in precision technology for the medical, scientific and industrial markets. Established in 1919, the company has built an international reputation for optical and digital imaging solutions that encompass endoscopic systems, microscopes, cameras and related accessories. Olympus leverages its expertise in optics, mechanics and electronics to develop instruments designed to advance diagnostics and scientific discovery.

In the healthcare sector, Olympus is best known for its endoscopy products and therapeutic solutions that support minimally invasive procedures in gastroenterology, pulmonology and urology.

