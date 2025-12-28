Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Update

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 366,923 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the November 30th total of 1,107,667 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,244 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 325,244 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reliance Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reliance Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RELI

Reliance Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Global Group stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. Reliance Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter.

About Reliance Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Global Group, Inc is an externally managed business development company that provides debt and equity financing to middle-market companies and real estate ventures. The firm offers customized capital solutions including senior secured loans, subordinated debt, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments. By focusing on businesses and projects that may be underserved by traditional lenders, Reliance Global Group seeks to support client growth and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

The company’s investment strategy spans a diverse array of industries, with a particular focus on commercial real estate, healthcare, technology, consumer products and specialty finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.