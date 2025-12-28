ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.78 and traded as high as $20.06. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 1,485,124 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

