Ethena Labs (USDTb) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.45 Billion (USDTB)

Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Ethena Labs (USDTb) token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena Labs (USDTb) has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $83.23 thousand worth of Ethena Labs (USDTb) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethena Labs (USDTb) has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethena Labs (USDTb) Profile

Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s launch date was December 15th, 2024. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s total supply is 842,033,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,455,953,691 tokens. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official website is usdtb.money. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Labs (USDTb) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Labs (USDtb) (USDtb) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Labs (USDtb) has a current supply of 842,033,021.24618257. The last known price of Ethena Labs (USDtb) is 0.99897838 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $83,320.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdtb.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Labs (USDTb) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Labs (USDTb) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Labs (USDTb) using one of the exchanges listed above.

