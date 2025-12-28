Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 776.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.48.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

