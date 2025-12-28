Pump.fun (PUMP) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Pump.fun token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pump.fun has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $38.18 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pump.fun has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,633.26 or 0.99851301 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,430.27 or 0.99694313 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pump.fun was first traded on July 14th, 2025. Pump.fun’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pump.fun is pump.fun. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpfun. Pump.fun’s official message board is x.com/pumpfun.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 354,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.00185235 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $45,918,692.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pump.fun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pump.fun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pump.fun using one of the exchanges listed above.

