MKT Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,307,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,161,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,167,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,545,000 after purchasing an additional 594,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $432,201,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Aflac by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,187,000 after purchasing an additional 385,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,056,000 after buying an additional 70,244 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $601,538.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,447.04. This trade represents a 12.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,110. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Stores Impacting Aflac

Here are the key news stories impacting Aflac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reminder of long-term shareholder returns — a retrospective piece notes that a five?year investment in Aflac would have returned roughly 182%, reinforcing the stock’s historical resilience and dividend appeal. Article Title

Reminder of long-term shareholder returns — a retrospective piece notes that a five?year investment in Aflac would have returned roughly 182%, reinforcing the stock’s historical resilience and dividend appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context — a video/article explains why cancer insurance penetration is much higher in Japan than the U.S., underlining Aflac’s strategic strength in the Japanese supplemental-insurance market but not directly tied to the breach. Article Title

Industry context — a video/article explains why cancer insurance penetration is much higher in Japan than the U.S., underlining Aflac’s strategic strength in the Japanese supplemental-insurance market but not directly tied to the breach. Neutral Sentiment: Local news mention — a regional story about Columbus police on Christmas has no material impact on Aflac’s operations or stock. Article Title

Local news mention — a regional story about Columbus police on Christmas has no material impact on Aflac’s operations or stock. Negative Sentiment: Company update: Aflac says data for roughly 22.65 million people may have been exposed in the June security incident — raises concerns about regulatory investigations, breach-notification costs, credit monitoring and potential lawsuits. Article Title

Company update: Aflac says data for roughly 22.65 million people may have been exposed in the June security incident — raises concerns about regulatory investigations, breach-notification costs, credit monitoring and potential lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Expanded disclosure: Multiple outlets report Aflac has disclosed the extent of the breach as more than 22 million customers impacted, with personal and health-related information involved — heightening reputational and remediation risk. Article Title

Expanded disclosure: Multiple outlets report Aflac has disclosed the extent of the breach as more than 22 million customers impacted, with personal and health-related information involved — heightening reputational and remediation risk. Negative Sentiment: Broad coverage: Tech and business outlets report that the breach exposed personal and health data for over 22M people, emphasizing potential regulatory scrutiny and class-action risk. Article Title

Broad coverage: Tech and business outlets report that the breach exposed personal and health data for over 22M people, emphasizing potential regulatory scrutiny and class-action risk. Negative Sentiment: Company and media follow-ups: Several updates and video segments rehash the June breach and Aflac’s statements to affected customers, keeping the issue in the news cycle and likely contributing to near?term selling pressure. Article Title

Company and media follow-ups: Several updates and video segments rehash the June breach and Aflac’s statements to affected customers, keeping the issue in the news cycle and likely contributing to near?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Video coverage: News videos and recaps (Yahoo/MSN) summarize the breach timeline and the company’s recent disclosures, prolonging investor focus on remediation costs and liability exposure. Article Title

Aflac Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:AFL opened at $109.92 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

Further Reading

