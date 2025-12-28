BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.580-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.0 million-$184.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.0 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.080-2.130 EPS.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackLine from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.23.

BL opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.68. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. BlackLine had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 11.07%.The firm had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.610 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,925. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 54.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

