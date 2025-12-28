Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,618 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after buying an additional 23,376,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,814,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,683 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,545,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 296.7% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,963,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,691,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,220 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

