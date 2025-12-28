iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 551.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,083.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 364,306 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $126.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

