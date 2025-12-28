Rede Wealth LLC Sells 28,741 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,741 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,163.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 49,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,207,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 531,122 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
VTIP stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- Nvidia x 1,000,000
- GOLD ALERT
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.