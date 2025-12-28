Rede Wealth LLC Sells 28,741 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,741 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,163.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 49,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,207,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 531,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.6481 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.