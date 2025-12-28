41,000 Shares in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF $UTES Purchased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTES. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.73.

The Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Utilities Select Sector index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds US utility stocks. UTES’ managers aim to outperform the sector by selecting and weighting stocks based on fundamental, growth and risk metrics. UTES was launched on Sep 23, 2015 and is managed by Virtus.

