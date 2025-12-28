Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $14.28 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 555,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,311 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 3.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

