NovaPoint Capital LLC Takes $880,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,741,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,797,449,000 after purchasing an additional 401,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,164,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,922,000 after buying an additional 310,333 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,205,000 after buying an additional 253,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $1,288,936,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,621 shares of company stock worth $198,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

PLD stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.06. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 117.78%.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

