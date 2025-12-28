Rede Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 30,397 Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Braze by 296.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 821.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Braze by 17.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 9.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRZE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Braze to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.95.

BRZE stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $198,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,734.72. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 9,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $260,778.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 195,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,244.88. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,923 shares of company stock worth $1,917,418. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

