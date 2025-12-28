NovaPoint Capital LLC Invests $546,000 in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

