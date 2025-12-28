Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,466,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,016,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,373,925,000 after purchasing an additional 326,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,042,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,182,331,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,659,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,637,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Accenture Trading Up 0.4%

Accenture stock opened at $271.03 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

