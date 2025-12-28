Brokerages Set The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) PT at $23.83

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.8333.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. AES has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AES has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 14.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 7,882,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,730,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company’s portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

