Brokerages Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Price Target at £126.17

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £126.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a £135 price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £133 price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £115 to £119 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £105 target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £127 to £133 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,874 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 8,094 and a twelve month high of £121.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,935.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,405.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39.

London Stock Exchange Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

