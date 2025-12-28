Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $469.8750.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

NYSE:FN opened at $477.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.67. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $531.22.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 22,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $10,034,474.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,952.35. This trade represents a 48.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total transaction of $1,021,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,726.46. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,151 shares of company stock valued at $12,643,707. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro?mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high?precision fiber alignment, micro?assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro?optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

