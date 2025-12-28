Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,361 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 481.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Up 0.3%
SNPS stock opened at $477.14 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.60.
Key Stores Impacting Synopsys
Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts/commentary note Synopsys’ recent bounce and argue the shares could be attractive after the pullback; these narratives can support buying interest as investors re-evaluate valuation and growth prospects. Is Synopsys (SNPS) an Attractive Investment Choice?
- Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage focuses on an ~18% share rebound, asking whether the recovery leaves the stock undervalued — this kind of coverage can support momentum buyers. Synopsys (SNPS): Has the Recent 18% Share Price Rebound Left the Stock Undervalued?
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data appears to show a 0-share figure and 0.0 days-to-cover — likely a data glitch and not a reliable signal for positioning. Treat this as non-actionable until confirmed by an exchange/shorts report.
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced class-action suits or investor alerts alleging securities fraud tied to a sharp prior stock drop; firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs with a looming Dec. 30, 2025 deadline. The alleged class period is Dec. 4, 2024 through Sept. 9, 2025; some filings cite a ~36% decline as the basis for claims. This concentrated legal publicity increases headline risk, potential litigation costs, and investor uncertainty — factors that can pressure the stock. Representative notices: KSF / Charles Foti 96-Hour Deadline Alert — BFA: Suit after 36% stock drop — Levi & Korsinsky notice
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $602.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.13.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.
In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- Nvidia x 1,000,000
- GOLD ALERT
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.