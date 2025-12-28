Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,361 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 481.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.3%

SNPS stock opened at $477.14 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $602.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.13.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

