First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & Solar Thin Films (OTCMKTS:SLTZ) Financial Comparison

Solar Thin Films (OTCMKTS:SLTZ – Get Free Report) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Solar Thin Films and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Thin Films 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Solar 0 6 27 2 2.89

First Solar has a consensus price target of $271.27, suggesting a potential upside of 0.58%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Solar Thin Films.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.1% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Solar Thin Films shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Solar Thin Films and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Thin Films N/A N/A N/A First Solar 27.73% 16.61% 11.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solar Thin Films and First Solar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Thin Films N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Solar $4.21 billion 6.88 $1.29 billion $13.02 20.71

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Thin Films.

Summary

First Solar beats Solar Thin Films on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Thin Films

Solar Thin Films, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and installs thin-film amorphous silicon photovoltaic manufacturing equipment used in plants that produce photovoltaic thin-film a-Si solar panels or modules. The company serves businesses and investment partnerships engaged in the production of photovoltaic thin-film modules; and corporations and governments involved in the construction of solar power plants principally in the United States, Europe, Russia, Ukraine, and Asia. Solar Thin Films, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. It designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. The company's residual business operations include project development activities, operations and maintenance services, and the sale of PV solar power systems to third-party customers. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

