Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $18.24 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 81,323 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $258.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $247.18 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.34.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.