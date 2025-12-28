Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Public Storage $PSA

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $260.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $322.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.15 and its 200 day moving average is $284.84.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price target (down from $316.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $309.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.80.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

