Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 71.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,420 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 248,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 116,385 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 5.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at $777,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure in the second quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 8.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,477,000 after buying an additional 90,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. DA Davidson set a $46.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

CLEAR Secure Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of YOU stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.22.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 119.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In related news, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $636,812.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,853. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 179,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,185,360. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,212. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman?Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

