24,130 Shares in Movado Group Inc. $MOV Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 14,191.7% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 49.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Movado Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Movado Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOV opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. Movado Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $186.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.89 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of watches and related jewelry products. The company’s portfolio encompasses both owned and licensed brands, offering a wide range of timepieces from luxury to accessible price points. Major owned brands include Movado, Concord, and Ebel, alongside newer acquisitions such as MVMT and Olivia Burton. In addition, Movado Group holds licensing agreements to produce watches under fashion names like Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Lacoste and Scuderia Ferrari.

Movado Group’s product line spans classic dress watches, sport and dive models, fashion-forward designs and limited-edition collections.

Further Reading

