Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 10,848 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 74,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $127.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.79. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $140.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 14.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $950,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,533.84. This represents a 11.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.08, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,445.28. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,182. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) is a diversified energy services holding company headquartered in Dover, Delaware. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company engages in natural gas distribution, transmission and storage; propane distribution; wholesale propane supply; and contract compression and natural gas liquids processing. Its core mission is to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective energy solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers across multiple U.S.

