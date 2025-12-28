Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 8,679 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 779.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TARS. Zacks Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

In other news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 7,397 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $592,499.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,535.80. This trade represents a 15.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $81.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.56. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 22.17%.The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro?effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early?stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

