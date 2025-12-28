Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Trading Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 9,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 44,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.8925.
Separately, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) is a Canadian mining company focused on the production and sale of high-grade iron ore concentrate. The company’s core asset is the Bloom Lake Mine, located in the Labrador Trough region of Quebec. Champion Iron operates an integrated mine, processing plant and rail infrastructure to produce a premium magnetite concentrate that serves as a key raw material for steelmakers worldwide.
Since acquiring the Bloom Lake Mine in 2017, Champion Iron has invested in optimizing its processing facilities and expanding its pellet feed production capacity.
