Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.54. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$43.33 million, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.30.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 0.13%.The firm had revenue of C$62.75 million during the quarter.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc is a specialty coffee company, that offers green coffee decaffeination and Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc providing green coffee handling and storage services. It is a premium green coffee decaffeinator located in the Canadian state of British Columbia. It employs the proprietary Swiss Water Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals, leveraging science-based systems and controls to produce coffee. The company’s sales are primarily generated in a single segment of decaffeination of green coffee.

